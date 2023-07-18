Of Louis Ripamonti

“When you know you’re sick, you start saving for a transplant” it reads The Insect’s Kiss (Edition Code). The sentence is from a person with Chagas disease, caused by a parasite widespread in the Americas (but recent studies estimate it is under-diagnosed in some European countries). Who can afford to pay for a transplant, in this case of a heart? But the paradox, explains the author, is that cwho pronounced them meant pacemaker and not transplant: cost about 15 thousand euroshowever inaccessible to the interested party.

The term “poverty” remains abstract until you think it can really touch us too. It is the case of c

ure medical and surgical essentials to survive that one day, perhaps soon, we too will not be able to afford if there is not a breakthrough in the funding of the NHS and in the way priorities are set in the allocation of funds for public health. See also Covid today Italy, Iss: "Average death age 80, higher for vaccinated"

From the same book: «One morning, while reading an article online in the “New York Times”, I learned of the existence of what I called the “epi-elite”, or families in the United States who can afford to pay between 40,000 and 80,000 dollars a year for a network of doctors on call».

The universal healthcare system is a privilege whose importance we never realize enough. We will be told that this key is continually insisted on and that we need to deal with reality, i.e. with the state’s economic resources, falling birth rates, an aging population, ever-increasing costs of care, public debt, etc. Right, right.

But it is equally true that we are all willing to “flame up” with other problems and themes and in the meantime we are letting ourselves be “warmed up” (we quote once again Alberto Scanni on the pages of Corriere Salute) like Noam Chomsky’s frogthat once she realized they were cooking it was already boiled and no longer had the strength to jump out of the pot. Let’s all try to deal with this problem, or we risk having to give up a transplant, a pacemaker, a doctor who answers. See also Transplants and cytomegalovirus infection: follow up and multidisciplinarity are essential