Pay between $ 1 and 5 million for dinner in candlelight with Donald Trump

There are people in the United States who are willing to pay between $ 1 and 5 million (between 930,000 euros and 4.6 million euros) for dinner with President Donald Trump in his Florida mansion, has revealed the Wired media.

For a dinner alone with the president at the Mar-A-Lago residence, the guests have to pay the highest price (5 million dollars), according to sources with knowledge of those meetings. Meanwhile, to share a “in the candlelight” dinner with Trump and other diners, the price is 1 million dollars.

“You are invited to a dinner in the candlelight with the participation of the special guest Donald J. Trump,” reads an invitation obtained by Wired. “Additional details will be provided when you confirm your assistance. Assistance confirmations will be attended by order of arrival. The space is very limited. 1,000,000 dollars per person, ”specifies the invitation.

In the invitation it is detailed that Trump will be present at the event “Only as an outstanding speaker and will not request funds or donations.” The first dinner of this type that has been known took place on March 1 at 7:00 p.m. in Florida and appeared on the president’s official agenda as “Financial dinner in the candlelight of Maga Inc”. It has been the only event with that name on Trump’s official agenda since he assumed the position, according to Wired.

The medium emphasizes that the entry of 5 million dollars is highly requested among businessmen, especially from the technology sector, who seek to join the club of influential managers surrounding Trump, such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg.