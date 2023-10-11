The Colombian National Team They face Uruguay this Thursday at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The Uruguayan team is on Colombian soil finalizing details for the difficult South American qualifying duel towards the 2026 World Cup.

It may be of interest to you: Abysmal difference! This is the price of the payrolls of Colombia and Uruguay

The Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa arrived separately in Barranquilla and received all those summoned in the Atlantic capital. The Uruguayans want to win the game at all costs and are doing double shift training under the intense heat and humidity of the sandy field.

Nicolás de la Cruz (center) scored a double in Uruguay’s 3-1 victory over Chile. Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

According to the information that was leaked in the last few hours, Marcelo Bielsa could move the chips for the Colombian National Team match and make a sudden change of plan for the third date of the South American qualifying round.

Marcelo Bielsa is not going to repeat the starting lineup with which he came out in Quito against Ecuador. The coach wants to surprise his compatriot Néstor Lorenzo and would put more speed and mischief in the attack.

We tell you: Attention: there is concern in Uruguay, the starter would be out against the Colombian National Team

One of the first changes that sound strongly It is the entry of Ronald Araújo by Matías Viña in the defensive back. The player missed the last qualifying start due to a physical problem.

Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

The great novelty would be in attack, where Facundo Pellistri, Manchester United forward, has important options to be a starter and I would take away Agustín Canobbio’s position.

Read here: Wílmar Barrios, to regain his place in the Colombian National Team

In addition, the coach is pending the evolution of a key piece who could be a substitute or ultimately miss the game against the Colombians. It’s about the archer Sergio Rochet, who would have a physical problem and is being evaluated for the match.

This is how Uruguay would form

Sergio Rochet would be in goal; in defense Naitán Nandez, Ronald Araújo, Sebastián Cáceres and Joaquín Piquerez; the midfield would be with Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolás de La Cruz; and the attack Facundo Pellistri, Darwin Nuñez and Maxi Araujo.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO