“If you are in the area and you do not know what to do with the ball, put it in the net and we will discuss the alternatives later”, he said Bill shankly, forger of the great Liverpool and author of some of the most memorable sentences in soccer history. The phrase of the Scottish coach now comes to the hair to analyze the Real Zaragoza of this start of the championship: a team that has one of the most attractive proposals in Second division, but which lacks the substance: it is neither effective in the opposing area nor does it govern its own. And that has made him go in tow in five of the six games played or, what is more striking, need more than twenty shots to score a goal. Simply put, Zaragoza has a very serious unresolved definition problem that compromises all its merits.

Last season, Juan Ignacio Martinez almost miraculously managed to prevent the Aragonese team from relegation thanks to a defensive strength that allowed them to make the most of a solitary goal. And so, and with enormous suffering, vital games were played out. But, either by the absence of Vigaray or from Peybernes, or because the Alicante coach wants to play this season to be brave and protagonist with the ball, Zaragoza is neither solvent when it comes to defending nor has it improved the poor scoring records they left Toro Fernandez, Vuckic or Alex Alegria. The team is brave and showy, but it has only added six points in six matchdays, and has only celebrated four goals, three of them from midfielders: Eguaras and Vada (2).

It is not that the goal is an exclusive responsibility of the forwards, but it is their main obligation, and none of the signings this summer, beyond an exceptional year of Alvaro Gimenez at Almeria or others of Nano Table at Tenerife, they have remarkable statistics in their careers, nor does it seem that they will have them in The Romareda. Even Narvaez, by far the best of the team’s attackers, has never reached ten goals in the Second Division. Last year he did nine and it took him 16 days to score again. Neither have they ever ‘fallen’ the goals to Russet or Borja Sáinz, and it remains to be seen what the Panamanian can contribute Cesar Yanis. For its part, Ivan Azon, the home remedy, fight and fight like no other, but with your insistence and your faith you are not going to solve a problem of such depth. In any case, Azón is well above the performance of Álvaro Giménez, who on Saturday again experienced another afternoon of absence.

Real Zaragoza, given its economy of war, cannot aspire to contrasting scorers or differential forwards in the category, but neither could it when it signed Borja Baston, Borja Iglesias placeholder image, Luis Suarez or Handful, so there is a clear component of bet, of clinical eye, of signing better, that cannot be neglected when analyzing the alarming lack of effectiveness of this year and a half. And is that between Lalo Arantegui and Miguel Torrecilla placeholder image, the two sports directors, have not solved in three markets – two in summer and one in winter – the most relevant issue of a football team with minimal aspirations and not to say with such considerable urgencies as those that Zaragoza has.

Perhaps everything is a matter of luck or a bad streak, as Juan Ignacio Martínez proclaims, but rather it seems a pure question of efficiency, of definition, of precision. In short, of quality before the goal and of having succeeded or not with the signings. The championship is still in its initial phase and JIM He has always been very convinced of the team’s possibilities this season, but the next month of competition will finish clarifying things. Meanwhile, Zaragoza have no choice but to insist on their proposal and trust that one of their attackers will take into account Shankly’s sentence. You know: “If you are in the area and you don’t know what to do with the ball, put it in the net.”