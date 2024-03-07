Several of the teams that are going to participate in the Copa America 2024 They will release clothing, it is a special event to launch a new uniform, and the Colombia selection He is not going to be left behind.

The portal Footy Headlines revealed this Thursday what could be the jackets of the Colombian National Team for the oldest national team tournament in the world. The first kit is very traditional in the style of old models, while the second is a little more risky

Colombia selection

According to the images leaked by the aforementioned portal, the first kit will have the radical yellow color, but this time it will be a little more opaque than in previous editions of the shirt.

On the chest will be the brand that sponsors the Colombia selection and the shield. The neck is round, with very thin orange details and the brand lines will also be orange.

On the sides, unusual designs are used again, this time they decided to include details that go down from the armpit of the jacket to the waist and that have, at first impression, a lighter color design.

The second kit is very different from what has been seen in recent years, the jacket is black with several bright orange details.

The brand logo and the shield are orange, as are the details of the neck with a very thin stripe and the three lines of the sponsor of the same color but without reaching the end of the sleeve, they are cut below the shoulder.

The shirt has figures on the sides of the upper chest, under the armpit and on the side, they are also orange. In addition, you can see a subtle, very inconspicuous gradient of spots in a tone between yellow and light orange.

