The world of football was left in 'shock' this Friday after the German's surprise announcement Jurgen Klopp, who revealed that at the end of this season he will leave his position as coach of the Liverpool of England.

It may be of interest to you: Luisa Blanco, the Colombian gymnast who wants to follow in the footsteps of Simone Biles

The news had a strong impact in English territory, where they did not expect such a large announcement in the middle of a season in which the Liverpool is in the final of the League Cup, is leader of the Premier League and continues in competition in FA Cup and Europa League.

I love everything. But the fact that I still make this decision shows you that I am convinced that it is the one I have to make. I'm running out of energy, how can I put it?

The coach of Luis Díaz in Liverpool He revealed his decision before next Sunday's game against Norwich for the fourth round of FA Cup. “I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it is a shock to a lot of people at the moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.”

In his heartfelt message to the fans, with whom he has a close relationship, the German said: “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our fans, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But the fact that I still make this decision shows you that I am convinced that it is the one I have to make. It's just that I am running out, how can I say it, without energy.”

We tell you: Tension in the Schumacher family: they fear that Ralf's ex-partner will reveal details about Michael

Klopp's time at Liverpool has been truly successful: he won the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Carabao, the Club World Cup and gave him the title most desired by the fans, winning the Premier League after a drought of more than 20 years. .

Xabi Alonso sounds like Klopp's replacement

One of the names that is gaining the most strength to reach the bench of the Liverpool next season is the Spanish one Xabi Alonso, as explained by German media. The Iberian had a successful time as a player in Anfield Road, His greatest achievement was the conquest of the Champions League in Istanbul, in 2005.

Alonso He is showing that he has the stripes to take on a project as ambitious and powerful as Liverpool's. This season is surprising with its Bayer Leverkusen, in the Bundelisga, has the team first with 48 points, four more than the Bayern Munich.

Also: Luis Díaz: the good news that fills him and his family with joy

But it is not only the results, in Germany They highlight the way their team plays with possession, pressure and constant attack. At the time, when Carlo Ancelotti was being considered as coach of Brazil, Xabi Alonso was among the possible replacements for the Italian.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. See also From Van Aert to Di Canio, when the champion lends you a hand

Liverpool would be the next logical step for him, and certainly a matter of heart. The English club is one of the three clubs where Alonso would receive a transfer from Leverkusen

After the Klopp news, two of the major media outlets Germany revealed that Xabi Alonso could be the next Liverpool manager. “A very attractive candidate is working successfully in the Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso! The 42-year-old Spaniard is in a master class with Bayer Leverkusen. And he could be looking for a new challenge in the summer,” the newspaper said Sport Bild.

“Liverpool would be the next logical step for him, and certainly a matter of heart. The English club is one of three clubs where Alonso would receive a transfer from Leverkusen, despite a contract that lasts until 2026. The other two clubs are the FC Bayern Munich and the Real Madrid, so they are all Alonso's former clubs. What is agreed is that if the coach decides to move to an absolutely important club, the Bayer will enter into negotiations without an exit clause,” the outlet noted.

And I add: “Liverpool and Alonso seem to agree. Anfield Road is a very special place for the Leverkusen coach. It was his first step outside of his native Spain in 2004; He came from Real Sociedad. His international breakthrough came in Liverpool, where she became a superstar and won his first major title with the networks in the Champions League in 2005.

Xabi Alonso, former Spanish player. See also Luis Díaz causes a furor in a barbershop in Barranquilla, video

The newspaper Kicker He also explained that the operation Xabi Alonso – Liverpool It would not be far from being produced. “When it comes to a successor, we focus on an old acquaintance: Xabi Alonso, who played 210 competitive games for the Reds during his playing days and currently leads and inspires the Bundesliga with the Leverkusen. For a time, the icon of Liverpool Steven Gerrard He was considered the natural successor to the coaching position, since the Bayer coach lost a long time ago to the former captain. After Carlo Ancelotti extended his stay at Real Madrid, the idea arose that Xabi Alonso would replace Klopp before 2026. It took shape.”

The Spanish strategist would be the one chosen by the Liverpool owners, who would look for a manager who knows the league and the city. “To this day he has a deep emotional connection with the city and the club. It seems that this connection is deeper than with FC Bayern. Also the other way around: he has long enjoyed legendary status at Liverpool “Will there be a reunification?”

In this way, Luis Díaz's next coach in Liverpool could be the Spaniard, who has the special affection of the fans and knows every corner of Anfield Road.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO