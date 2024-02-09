The Colombia women's team warm up for his participation in the gold Cup of the category, which will begin next February 20 in USA.

The DT Angelo Marsiglia has already defined the players who will represent the country in the Concacaf tournament. The Colombia selection represents Conmebol after finishing as runner-up in the last women's Copa América.

Called list

-Lady Patricia Andrade Rodríguez – Real Brasilia (BRA)

· Daniela Alexandra Arias Rojas – Corinthians (BRA)

· Carolina Arias Vidal – América de Cali

· Elexa Marie Bahr – Racing Luoiseville (USA)

· Angela Daniela Baron – Atlético Nacional

· Lorena Bedoya Durango – Real Brasilia (BRA)

· Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegría – Real Madrid (ESP)

· Jorelyn Daniela Carabali Martinez – Brighton WFC (ENG)

· Derly Stefany Castaño Cardoso – Atlético Mineiro (BRA)

· Ivonne Chacón – Valencia Feminas CF (ESP)

· Natalia Giraldo Álzate – América de Cali

· Ilana Izquierdo Zanger – Mississippi State (USA)

· Daniela Montoya Quiroz – Atlético Nacional

· Manuela Pavi Sepúlveda – Deportivo Cali

· Mónica Ramos Santana – Gremio (BRA)

· Marcela Restrepo Valencia – Atlético Nacional

· María Camila Reyes Calderón – Independiente Santa Fe

· Liana Milena Salazar Vergara – Millonarios FC

· Diana Marcela Celis González – Millonarios FC

· Sandra Milena Sepúlveda Lopera – Llaneros FC

· María Catalina Usme Pineda – Pachuca (MEX)

· Manuela Vanegas Cataño – Real Sociedad (ESP)

· Angie Fabiana Yanten Riascos – América de Cali

📝 ! ☝️ They are the ones chosen by Ángelo Marsiglia to compete in the W Gold Cup in 🇺🇸 starting February 21#AllWeAreColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/SgjuOIwx1l — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) February 9, 2024

The edition will have the participation of eight national teams from Central America and the four Conmebol teams best positioned in the Copa América 2022. Because it was runner-up, the national team had its ticket secured and was placed in group B along with Brazil, Panama, Haiti/Puerto Rico and will begin its participation on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 against the Panamanians.

Calendar of the Colombian National Team in the Gold Cup

Date 1

Panama vs. Colombia

Date February 21

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Date 2

Colombia vs. Brazil

Date: February 24

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Date 3

Colombia vs. Haiti or Puerto Rico

Date: February 27

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

