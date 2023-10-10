Next Thursday, October 12, the Colombia National Team faces Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The Uruguayan team is already on Colombian soil and is preparing for the tough South American qualifying duel heading to the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa received all those summoned in the capital of the Atlantic and in the last hours several of the latest footballers arrived, such as Ronald Araujo and Agustín Canobbio.

Well, in the last few hours a doubt arose in the starting eleven of the charrúas, since A key piece could be a substitute or ultimately miss the game against the Colombians.

It’s about the archer Sergio Rochet who arrived with some discomfort which he has had since his last games with Internacional de Porto Alegre.

In fact, the president of the Brazilian club, Alessandro Barcello mentioned that the goalkeeper suffered a crack in his rib after the elimination in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Fluminense.

Despite what the manager said, journalist Sebastian Giovanelli pointed out that Rochet was evaluated and the result was good, so he was not prevented from attending the call. Nevertheless, It is not certain that he is against Colombia.

Given the possibility that Rochet does not play, Franco Israel or Santiago Mele, who plays in Junior, takes the position of the starting goalkeeper.

It is worth noting that the duel between Colombia and Uruguay will be this October 12 at 3:30 pm

