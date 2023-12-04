Next Wednesday, December 6, the last date of the semifinal home runs of the League 2023-IIa day in which the second finalist of the Colombian Professional Soccer after the early classification of Independiente Medellín.

The president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the match between Junior of Barranquilla and Deportes Tolimaon date 6 of the Betplay League semi-final home runs, it will be played later than what was stipulated.

The clash, which will define the second finalist of the FPC, was scheduled for Wednesday at 6 pm, but will be rescheduled for 8:15 pm, after the group B matches.

The last minute changes would occur because home run B is already defined, with the defeat of Millionaires against him América de Cali (1-0), Independiente Medellín He secured his place in the final after the historic victory in the Paisa classic against Nacional (0-5).

How are the schedules for the last date of the League’s home runs?

With the change confirmed, the matches between Millonarios vs. Nacional and Medellín vs. America de Cali, in zone B, will open the curtain on the last day of the home runs and they will take place at 6 in the afternoon.

While the duels in group A will also be played simultaneously: Águilas Doradas vs. Deportivo Cali and Junior de Barranquilla vs Deporte Tolima will be at 8:15 p.m.

Cristian Trujillo scored Tolima’s third goal.

What does Tolima need to be a finalist in the League?

Deportes Tolima arrives with an advantage to the match against Junior, He is first in the area with 12 points -2 more than his rival who has 10 units- and needs to win or draw in Barranquilla to access the grand final of the second semester.

The technician’s team David Gonzalez comes from falling 0-1 against Golden Eagles at the Manuel Murillo Toro and gave one more life to the shark team that won a controversial and eventful match against Cali: it was 0-2 in the Palmaseca.

It should be noted that both teams already faced each other on November 13 on date 1 of the home runs. The match was for the Ibagué team that beat the Barranquilla team 3-1 at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

The goals in that match were from Diego Herazo, Kevin Pérez and Cristian Trujillo for Tolima, the discount for Junior, who was left with ten men after the expulsion of Homer Martínez, was from Steven Rodríguez from a penalty.

When is the final of the Colombian League played?

Around 10 pm on Wednesday, the second finalist of the League who will face Independiente Medellín in the decisive game will be announced. The first leg will be played on Sunday, December 10.

On Wednesday the 13th of the same month, the FPC will be defined in the grand final of the Betplay 2023 League.

