The road to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada began with many emotions and with the good start for the Colombian National Team, which managed to add four points out of six possible after their 1-0 victory against Venezuela and then the goalless draw against the Chilean team.

Although the feelings of Néstor Lorenzo’s team have been positive, in the month of October they will have two important challenges that could be key on the road to the 2026 World Cup.. The National Team faces Uruguay, in Barranquilla, on Thursday, October 12, and five days later it faces Ecuador in Quito.

Change of programming in playoffs

In the last hours, Conmebol announced an important change in the programming of the third date of the South American qualifiers. The match between the Argentina team and Paraguay had a modification to the schedule.

Through its X account, Conmebol confirmed that the match It will no longer be played at 9 pm, Argentina time and will be played one hour earlier, around 8:00 pm, local time, (6:00 pm in Colombia).

Although Conmebol did not justify the reason why it made this change in the programming, The two affected federations have already been notified so that they can prepare for the game in time for the new schedule.

Schedule for date 3 of the playoffs

This is how the full day of date 3 of the South American qualifiers on the way to the 2026 World Cup will be played. The times correspond to Colombian time.

Colombia vs. Uruguay: 3:30 pm

Bolivia vs. Ecuador: 6:00 pm

Argentina vs. Paraguay: 6:00 pm

Brazil vs. Venezuela: 6:30 pm

Chile vs. Peru: 7:00 pm

