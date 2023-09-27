Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pay attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Pay attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín

Close


Close

Millionaires and Alberto Gamero

Millionaires and Alberto Gamero

Photo:

@MillosFCOficial and Efe

Millionaires and Alberto Gamero

The Weeknd’s concert forced the date of the game to be moved from date 15 in the Colombian League.

Millonarios continues to take off in the Colombian League and is getting closer to the goal of qualifying for the semi-final home runs. The Bogotá team is on a roll in the local championship, where he completes four games without knowing defeat.

It may be of interest to you: Andrés Román suffers a serious injury: medical report from Atlético Nacional

The ‘ambassador’ team managed to recover from the strong blow of losing the capital classic against Independiente Santa Fe on matchday 10 of the League; Since that game, Alberto Gamero’s team has three wins and a draw, results that allowed them to access the exclusive group of eight.

See also  National vs. Millionaires: the final already has referees for the first leg

Also: Women’s Copa Libertadores in Colombia: ticket sales began

Alberto Gamero
Photo:

Gaston Britos. Efe

Bad news for millionaires

Although the capital group is having a sweet moment, there is no good news due to a new concert in Bogotá. According to journalist Cristian Pinzón, The match between Millonarios and Unión Madalena on the 15th was postponed, due to the presentation that the group The Weeknd will have.

Although the concert will be on October 4, the game will not be played this Sunday, as planned in the calendar, since they must make all the preparations for the presentation at the ‘colossus of 57’.

Read here: Spanish journalist generated controversy by comparing Real Madrid with Argentina

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Photo:

Nestor Gomez. TIME

When was the match scheduled?

According to the information provided by the cited journalist, The new date of the game between the ‘ambassador’ and the ‘cyclone’ will be played on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00 pm

Although the news will put pressure on Millonarios’ agenda in the final stretch of the round-robin, the Bogotá team will be able to focus 100% for what will be the double match against Alianza Petrolera for the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup; They play the first leg this Thursday in El Campín, and the return leg will be on October 5 at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium.

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

See also  MotoGP | Bezzecchi: "I would like Q2, but it will be tough"

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Pay #attention #Millonarios #Unión #Magdalena #postponed #due #concert #Campín

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hot Cupra Born is coming plus ‘Ibiza Cupra’

Hot Cupra Born is coming plus 'Ibiza Cupra'

Recommended

No Result
View All Result