Pay attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín

Millonarios continues to take off in the Colombian League and is getting closer to the goal of qualifying for the semi-final home runs. The Bogotá team is on a roll in the local championship, where he completes four games without knowing defeat.

The ‘ambassador’ team managed to recover from the strong blow of losing the capital classic against Independiente Santa Fe on matchday 10 of the League; Since that game, Alberto Gamero’s team has three wins and a draw, results that allowed them to access the exclusive group of eight.

Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

Bad news for millionaires



Although the capital group is having a sweet moment, there is no good news due to a new concert in Bogotá. According to journalist Cristian Pinzón, The match between Millonarios and Unión Madalena on the 15th was postponed, due to the presentation that the group The Weeknd will have.

​

Although the concert will be on October 4, the game will not be played this Sunday, as planned in the calendar, since they must make all the preparations for the presentation at the ‘colossus of 57’.

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga Photo: Nestor Gomez. TIME

When was the match scheduled?

According to the information provided by the cited journalist, The new date of the game between the ‘ambassador’ and the ‘cyclone’ will be played on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00 pm

​

Although the news will put pressure on Millonarios’ agenda in the final stretch of the round-robin, the Bogotá team will be able to focus 100% for what will be the double match against Alianza Petrolera for the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup; They play the first leg this Thursday in El Campín, and the return leg will be on October 5 at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium.

🚨Ⓜ️ Be careful. This Sunday’s match between Millonarios and Unión Magdalena has been postponed, given that The Weeknd will perform in El Campín on October 4. The game was rescheduled for Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00PM. — Cristian Pinzón (@Crispinllos) September 26, 2023

