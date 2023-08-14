If you can find cheap human fuel – also known as coffee – anywhere, it is in Italy. There, an espresso costs just over a euro on average, which is also a point of national pride. But fuel for your car, you have to pay attention to that in Italy since this month. There are different prices at the pump.

It AD reports that gas stations have been displaying the Prezzo Medio prices at the pump since this month. Unfortunately, this is not what you get as a present; these are the average fuel prices from the region. It is important to know that these are not the prices of this pump. They serve purely as comparison material.

The price can be higher or lower than the Prezzo Medio price

If you visit a gas station along the highway, or in a very remote place, it may be fine that the gas station owner puts the prices a little higher. So, before you start pumping, check carefully what price you actually pay. It also warns AD for petrol stations where the service pumps for you – you also pay extra for this service.

With the Prezzo Medio prices, the prices for self-service and the fuel price if you do not do it yourself, there are sometimes three different prices listed at a pump. So in Italy you have to keep a close eye on which fuel price you are looking at. It can also pay to look on Google Maps to see if there is a gas station nearby with lower prices.