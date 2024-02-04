This Sunday, the Fifa held a ceremony in which he defined the calendar of the 2026 World Cup. The governing body of world football revealed the cities that will host the opening match and the final.

He Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the opening match of the 2026 World Cup that they will jointly organize United States, Mexico and Canada, Fifa reported. The duel already has a date: it will be June 11.

The legendary Mexican venue is the first stadium in history to host three World Cups different, after those of 1970 and 1986. There the Brazilian was crowned world champions Pele and the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to be played with 48 teams instead of the usual 32, which will give rise to a record of 104 games in total.

Mexico will host ten games of one world Cup in which 48 teams will participate for the first time in history, instead of the usual 32, which will give rise to a record of 104 games in total.

He Aztec stadium will host three games, including the inauguration, the stadium Akron (Guadalajara) will receive four games and the BBVA, in Nuevo Leónwill have three more.

For its part, Canada It will host ten games: five in the BMO Stadium of toronto and the other five in the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.