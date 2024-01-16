You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Egan Bernal pedals his bicycle.
Instagram: Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal pedals his bicycle.
The tests will take place from January 25th to January 28th.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian Cycling Federation made several changes official in the National Road Championships 2024, which will begin next January 25.
Read here: Alberto Gamero does not lose the hope of having Falcao in Millonarios: 'I hope it happens'
One of the main changes is in the time trials, which will have a change in its route, compared to what was initially presented. The statement explains that the male CRIof the U-23 and elite categories will be run from the Transportation Terminal of the municipality of Paipauntil the Plaza de Bolívar de Tunja, where the finish line will be. There will be 41.9 kilometers of route.
For its part, in the elite and sub 23 categories of the female CRI It also changes its route: it will begin at Puma La Libertad Service Station near Sotaquirá and will also culminate in the Bolívar Square in Tunja.
It should be noted that the evidence of the National Road Cycling Championships 2024 They will begin this 25th of the month from 8 in the morning and will last until Sunday the 28th of the same month.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pay #attention #Fedeciclismo #announces #National #Road #Championships
Leave a Reply