The Colombian Cycling Federation made several changes official in the National Road Championships 2024, which will begin next January 25.

Read here: Alberto Gamero does not lose the hope of having Falcao in Millonarios: 'I hope it happens'

One of the main changes is in the time trials, which will have a change in its route, compared to what was initially presented. The statement explains that the male CRIof the U-23 and elite categories will be run from the Transportation Terminal of the municipality of Paipauntil the Plaza de Bolívar de Tunja, where the finish line will be. There will be 41.9 kilometers of route.

For its part, in the elite and sub 23 categories of the female CRI It also changes its route: it will begin at Puma La Libertad Service Station near Sotaquirá and will also culminate in the Bolívar Square in Tunja.

It should be noted that the evidence of the National Road Cycling Championships 2024 They will begin this 25th of the month from 8 in the morning and will last until Sunday the 28th of the same month.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO