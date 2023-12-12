This Tuesday an assembly of the Dimayor with the affiliated clubs, who defined the format of the League 2024which had to be modified by the America Cup that is played in USA.

In the ante room of the grand final of the 2023-II League between Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla, Dimayor confirmed the modifications that the next championship will have.

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. See also 5 players of the Argentine National Team who made the most of the last two games of La Scaloneta Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The first division of Colombian Professional Football (FPC) will start on January 20, 2024 and will have 19 dates, one less compared to those played this year in both semesters. La Dimayor explained that the classics day will not be played.

On the other hand, he confirmed that The round-robin format will be maintained (with 19 dates) and the semi-final home runs They will not be modified, they will be played as in the last tournaments.

Another of the relevant changes that were accepted in the Assembly is that the champion of the Colombia Cup will no longer qualify for the Copa Libertadores (Colombia's fourth quota), goes directly to the Copa Suramericana.

The relegation of the League is in suspense: it will be defined in a vote

It remains to be defined how the issue of relegation will be resolved next year, It is not known if the current average format is maintained or if a new system is implemented. The clubs must define this item in a vote.

Finally, the Dimayor Assembly approved the change of headquarters of Águilas Doradas, that next year it will play an international tournament, after the Rionegro Mayor's Office evicted the club from some land that 'they had illegally invaded'.

Golden Eagles. On the right, coach César Farías and the largest shareholder, Fernando Salazar. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO and @aguilasDoradas

While Cortuluá will no longer play in Tuluá and will do so in Palmira after the approval of the Dimayor.

