You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fernando Jaramillo
Ã‰dgar CusgÃ¼en Olarte and Mauricio Moreno- EL TIEMPO
Fernando Jaramillo
Next year's League will have fewer days: find out how it will be played here.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Tuesday an assembly of the Dimayor with the affiliated clubs, who defined the format of the League 2024which had to be modified by the America Cup that is played in USA.
It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez reveals himself and gives curious answers: 'I don't like watching football'; video
In the ante room of the grand final of the 2023-II League between Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla, Dimayor confirmed the modifications that the next championship will have.
The first division of Colombian Professional Football (FPC) will start on January 20, 2024 and will have 19 dates, one less compared to those played this year in both semesters. La Dimayor explained that the classics day will not be played.
On the other hand, he confirmed that The round-robin format will be maintained (with 19 dates) and the semi-final home runs They will not be modified, they will be played as in the last tournaments.
Another of the relevant changes that were accepted in the Assembly is that the champion of the Colombia Cup will no longer qualify for the Copa Libertadores (Colombia's fourth quota), goes directly to the Copa Suramericana.
The relegation of the League is in suspense: it will be defined in a vote
It remains to be defined how the issue of relegation will be resolved next year, It is not known if the current average format is maintained or if a new system is implemented. The clubs must define this item in a vote.
Read here: Millonarios looks for Montero's substitute: he would have made an offer to an experienced goalkeeper
Finally, the Dimayor Assembly approved the change of headquarters of Águilas Doradas, that next year it will play an international tournament, after the Rionegro Mayor's Office evicted the club from some land that 'they had illegally invaded'.
While Cortuluá will no longer play in Tuluá and will do so in Palmira after the approval of the Dimayor.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pay #attention #Dimayor #Assembly #confirms #important #change #format #League
Leave a Reply