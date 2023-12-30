The Colombia selection had a stellar 2023 thanks to players like Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme and Daniela Montoyawho managed to take the team to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup for the first time in its history.

Colombia It has taken giant steps and is one of the most important teams on the continent. She is the current runner-up of the America Cup and is positioned in 23rd place in the ranking of the Fifa with 1,746 points.

Furthermore, its players are ranked as the best in the world. Linda Caicedo finished ninth in the Ballon d'Or gala, is nominated for the The Best of Fifa and is considered one of the best U-20 players in the world.

While Catalina Usme, At 34 years of age, she is a serious candidate to win the award. 'Queen of America' that delivers the newspaper every year The country From Uruguay to the best player on the continent.

The 'skin' of the Colombian National Team, among the best of 2023

In the last hours, the shirt of the Colombia women's team It was chosen as one of the most beautiful in the world due to the striking colors it has and the design between blue and pink tones.

The blog The Jacket He stressed that the equipment of Colombia ended up on the list at number ten and described it like this: “Inspired by the natural landscapes of the region. Perfect colors, fresh and out of the ordinary.”

10. COLOMBIA (F) – Away – Adidas

The Colombia selection I could continue wearing this shirt in the Women's Gold Cup of 2024, a tournament to which she qualified after finishing second in the Copa América 2022.

The team led by Angelo Masiglia will face Panama on February 21 in San Diego, California. On February 24th Brazil in San Diego and on February 27 they close their participation in the group stage playing against the winner of the playoff between Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Although it is not ruled out that a new kit will be released for the tournament that will be held in the USA.

