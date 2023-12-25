Car sharing users risk receiving increased fines for traffic violations, including those they did not actually commit. This applies to situations where one of the other drivers in the same rental car has committed a similar offense . In this case, subsequent users will have to pay a fine as for a repeat violation. Lawyers and experts consider this situation unfair, but note that the actions of car sharing companies in this case do not contradict the law . Details in the Izvestia article.

Fine “for that guy”

At the end of November, Andrey (name changed) rented a Chery Tiggo 7 crossover from one of the car sharing companies. Almost a month after the trip, he received a notification by email (a copy is available to Izvestia). As it turned out, while renting a car at one of the intersections in the capital's Strogino district, he drove through a red light. The violation was recorded on camera. For this offense, according to Part 1 of Art. 12.12 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, a fine of 1000 rubles is provided. However, the car sharing operator wrote off significantly more from Andrey’s card – 5,000 rubles, which he also notified his client about.

“The fact is that the same rule was already violated on this car before you. Therefore, unfortunately, the 50% discount does not apply to repeat violations. I just received a fine from the traffic police for 5,000 rubles. We will debit the entire amount from your bank card,” reads the message the user received from the car sharing company at the end of December.

According to Andrey, he contacted the support service for clarification, where he was informed that the company independently pays fines for traffic violations recorded by cameras, and then, according to the rental agreement, notifies the user about this and debits the amount of the fine from the bank card linked to the client’s account.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Pavel Bednyakov

As Izvestia found out, Other car sharing operators work according to a similar scheme. The company, having received a fine from the traffic police, pays it independently, and then debits the corresponding amount from the account of the user who committed the violation.

— I was told that another car sharing client had already driven this car through a red light before me, so the fine is 5,000 rubles for a repeat violation. I admit that I violated, I am ready to pay “my” 1000 rubles. And then it turns out that I’m actually paying a fine for “that guy.” After all, I personally ran a red light for the first time. However, the support service said that users of the service need to be prepared for such a situation, Andrei told Izvestia.

Andrey’s case is not an isolated one. In the summer, another driver, Ilya, found himself in a similar situation. Having rented a car for two days, at the end of the trip he saw a notice of a hefty fine.

— It turned out that I drove through a red light, but it was only once, and the fine came as for a repeated violation: 5,000 rubles. The problem is that the money has already been written off. The matter dragged on for a week, only after I began to threaten inspections and lawsuits in court, the problem was resolved by awarding a certain number of points that can be used to pay for trips. True, after what happened, I no longer feel like using carsharing,” he told Izvestia.

Fine or compensation

The situation is really not the most pleasant, according to lawyers interviewed by Izvestia. However, from the point of view of the law, there are no violations on the part of car sharing operators, they note. According to the lawyer of the Freedom of Choice movement, Sergei Radko, the contract for the provision of crushing services states that all payments, fines and compensation for violations of certain violations of the terms of the contract, including fines for traffic violations, are written off without acceptance.

— By signing this agreement, the driver agrees to its terms, including the fact that fines for traffic violations will be automatically written off from his card. Moreover, the fine for traffic violations is directly paid by the owner of the car – the crushing operator. From a legal point of view, the amount that is debited from the client’s account is a fine not for violating traffic rules, but for violating the terms of the car rental agreement,” the lawyer explained.

He noted that a car sharing user cannot challenge a fine at the State Traffic Inspectorate, since he is not the owner of the vehicle. This can only be done by the car sharing operator itself through its representative.

Photo: IZVESTIA/Alexey Mayshev

— Theoretically, a car sharing company, as the owner of a car, can contact the traffic police, providing information about the driver who was driving the car at the time of the offense. But, as practice shows, such cases are extremely rare. It’s easier and faster for a car sharing operator to pay a fine for a violation recorded by a camera, and then collect this amount from the user, than to run around the departments of the State Traffic Inspectorate,” noted Sergey Radko.

The President of the Collegium for the Legal Protection of Car Owners, Viktor Travin, agrees with him. He also believes that a repeated violation, for which an increased fine is issued, is essentially not such a violation. However, it is easier for car sharing operators to write off money from the user than to beat up the traffic police, the expert notes.

“In such a situation, a driver who received an increased fine and does not agree with this decision will most likely have to go to court. Moreover, in this case, it is useless to demand the cancellation of a fine for violating traffic rules: the motorist does not appear at all in the materials of the case of an administrative offense. Therefore, we should strive to cancel the clause in the contract, according to which the car sharing operator writes off fines and compensation from the user,” he told Izvestia.

Legislation requires amendments

There are more and more conflicts and controversial situations due to repeated fines on short-term rental cars, states automobile expert, retired traffic police major Viktor Kondrashin. This is largely due to the fact that the relationship between the tenant and the landlord is not spelled out correctly, he believes.

— Now it turns out that the fine “falls” on the car. Therefore, whoever violated the last one faces an increased fine. By and large, car sharing companies should take care to find out, with the help of the traffic police, who has violated for the first time, and who has already been caught for this offense before. Moreover, this is in their interests: it will allow them not to lose “face” in front of their clients, – he told Izvestia. According to the expert, To solve this problem, very subtle amendments to the legislation are needed that would take into account the interests of drivers who have violated this or that traffic rule for the first time, but at the same time would not allow malicious reckless drivers to escape responsibility.

Vice-President of the National Automobile Union Anton Shaparin shares a similar opinion. He considers the situation when drivers receive an increased fine for a traffic violation that they did not actually commit to be unfair. According to the expert, there is now a certain gap in the legislation that needs to be addressed.

— A company providing car sharing services, as the actual owner of the car, has the right to contact the State Traffic Inspectorate and provide the details of the driver who was driving the rental car at the time the offense was committed. But this is not happening: it is obvious that, given the huge car sharing fleet, companies need to have an army of lawyers on staff who will deal only with these issues. As a result, this will not have the best effect on tariffs,” he told Izvestia.

According to Shaparin, The solution to the problem may lie in closer coordination of car sharing companies with ministries and departments responsible for the operation of open “data showcases” and legislative enshrinement of the possibility of appealing such a fine by a car sharing user using the “State Services” service.

Car sharing operators (Yandex Drive, BelkaCar, Delimobil, Citydrive) did not promptly respond to Izvestia’s requests regarding the rules for calculating and paying fines for traffic violations.