There is news from the government again about the ‘pay according to use’ plan. An investigation that shows that the plan is rattling.

Well, that’s a nice entry. Today the cabinet sends a letter to the House of Representatives with an update on the intention to introduce Pay according to Use as a replacement for the current Motor Vehicle Tax system.

The system that must be introduced by 2030 at the latest and whereby you will pay based on the kilometers you actually drive with your car.

Follow-up studies have been carried out, which mainly looked at three issues.

How can pricing in KMs be introduced and at what rate? For example, should there be a separate rate for passenger cars and vans, or a different rate for EVs? What are the income effects and how does the tax burden change What can we predict about driver compliance behavior?

Let’s zoom in on number 3. The government must of course make an assessment of how we, the citizens, will behave when the new system goes ‘live’.

What is Pay As You Go?

Just to refresh the memory, what is the intention again and why do people get so worked up about it. In itself, everyone is of course in favor of a system in which the people who consume the most or drive the most also bear the majority of the costs. The polluter pays!

Now that is of course always a nice discussion when driving (weight of EVs, vs emissions, to name a few). But the cabinet has decided that we will settle based on the mileage of cars.

This means that you will be taxed on the basis of all kms driven in a period. Doesn’t matter when you drove them but also not TRUE. This is of course against the sore leg, because your KMs in France on holiday for which you pay TOL, just like we do, will then be taxed again. Doesn’t sound entirely fair, but maybe there will be a good solution!?

Incidentally, it is suspected that Pay according to Use can become seriously expensive when you have to go to work by car and compensation is already being requested.

Outcome study KPMG / ARUP compliance Pay according to Use

Well, in short: No! When you pay according to use, you initially hold on to ALL km. The question is therefore what the government can expect from the behavior of drivers, based on a number of starting points for the implementation:

Tasks for BnG (pay according to use) tie in as much as possible with existing tasks of existing organizations, for example existing tasks in the context of MRB (motor vehicle tax) or enforcement of odometer fraud.

base of the system. Connected car data may be used in the future for part of the fleet, subject to specific conditions met. This research mainly focuses on (manual) registration. Prior to BnG coming into force, information is collected to provide a

make a good estimate of the expected annual mileage. (editor: for the estimate of the advance levy for year 1)

In other words: there will be NO box in your car! It’s all about (manually) registering odometer readings at certain times. At certain times, the government wants to know what your mileage is in order to send you an invoice. Or rather an additional assessment, because they will of course send a provisional assessment in advance.

Conclusion research

A system will therefore be set up in which, in addition to the existing moments when a registration is made of your odometer reading (APK, maintenance service, changing tyres), new moments may also be built in. But in between you have of course all the possibilities to manipulate your odometer reading. And the research recognizes that.

There are various parties that will play a role in the introduction of the system. One of these is the Public Prosecution Service, which has to enforce, but does not see a major role there, at most in major fraud cases and not in individual cases. The RDW has a task in registering the odometer readings and probably sees an opportunity to make its own position more important (after all, a lot of money is involved). But how exactly is not yet clear.

The garages also have their role and will probably designate someone who is chief mileage within the establishment, as the MOT inspectors are. Anyway, they will not actively report suspicions of fraud in order to ‘link’ their customers.

In short, were you afraid of a major government IT fiasco, it seems for the time being that it is more likely that the government believes in fairy tales by introducing this system, while it is very susceptible to fraud and the chance of being caught does not seem great.

