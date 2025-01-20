Haute cuisine is a world in which there is room for all types of creations, prices, ingredients, chefs and consumers. In Spain we can boast of having some of thethe best chefs in the worldwhich have one or more restaurants to publicize their creations.

Among them, one of the most notable is Dabiz Muñoz, Spanish chef specialized in avant-garde cuisine. His name resonates in our country and many others around the world thanks to his unique and daring dishes, as well as a very characteristic and marked style.

Until last year, Muñoz had been named the best chef in the world for three consecutive editions according to The Best Chefs Awards. Now, although he has lost this position, he is still the second best Spanish chef of 2024 with his restaurant DiverXOonly behind Albert Adriá.

Dabiz Muñoz has several restaurants in Spain: DiverXO, StreetXO, RavioXO and GoXO, the latter in a delivery-only version. With four Michelin starsCristina Pedroche’s husband, offers his recipes both in a tasting menu with one of the highest prices in the country, and in more informal and less expensive versions like those on StreetXO.









The aforementioned restaurant is located in the Corte Inglés de Serrano and is defined as a modern restaurant with a lively atmosphere recreating some of the street cuisine scenarios from different parts of the world, as well as very different cocktails.

“You have to come prepared to be surprised”

Showing her experience in this restaurant, content creator Nieves Felipo told through a TikTok video what she thought of StreetXO a little over a year ago. To begin with, he defines it as “Disney for adults, a place where you have to come ready to be surprised.” In a few seconds, he makes his opinion clear: «Honestly, it doesn’t seem that expensive to me to be from the best chef in the world»he expresses, since at that time Muñoz did hold that title for the third consecutive year.

As he explains, Nieves and his partner asked four cocktails from the menu, six dishes and a dessert, “we rolled out” indicates. He also shares his preferences after trying various preparations: “Our favorites were the txistorra wonton and the foie gras and jabugo ramen, but come on, everything was incredible, it’s very worth it,” whose prices according to the restaurant’s website are 18 and 24 euros respectively.

As you can read in the comments of this video, several users ask the price of this dinner and Nieves explained it like this: «180 for both of us, but we went too far, we could have paid 130 or so without so many cocktails and two less dishes» he states.

In addition, he answers other questions such as whether you have to reserve, to which he indicates that you must queue: “It is worth going a little before they open, and during the week, on weekends it gets very difficult.”