From: Dominik Jahn

Paxlovid and Molnupiravir for the fight against Corona. One of the drugs has the possibility of dangerous side effects.

The great hope in the fight against the corona virus is still focused on the vaccines. Next to the mRNA vaccines from Biontech, Moderna and the vector vaccine AstraZeneca* stand, like echo24.de* reported, too Novavax* and maybe soon that one Valneva inactivated vaccine* or the protein-based vaccine Sanofi* to disposal. But research is now also looking at drugs. With Paxlovid* and Molnupiravir (Lagevrio)* there are promising candidates. But which corona drug is better?

Corona drugs: Abandonment of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir

As the Pharmaceutical Newspaper writes about Paxlovid, the drug is based on the manufacturer Pfizer “a combination therapy of two oral antiviral agents”. One of them is from Germany. The Tübingen company Atriva used the Active substance ATR-002 originally as a remedy against flu* one. Paxlovid inhibits the multiplication of the corona virus.

The same applies to molnupiravir. On the field of action of the drug from the US pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. writes the Federal Union of German Pharmacists Associations (ABDA) in a post: “…whose primary mechanism of action is via inhibition of viral RNA replication by incorporation of the triphosphate metabolite into the viral RNA genome”. Means: Molnupiravir inhibits the spread of RNA viruses by attacking the genetic material of the virus.

Taking Paxlovid and Molnupiravir: Things to watch out for

In order to be prepared for the correct handling of corona drugs, the Drug Commission of German Pharmacists (AMK) has developed guidelines in cooperation with the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacoepidemiology, Heidelberg University Hospital.

As the Pharmaceutical Newspaper writes, it is crucial that Paxlovid and molnupiravir are taken no later than five days after the onset of symptoms. Also should afterwards “both preparations are taken for five days”. The report notes that beforehand, a doctor “rule out severe Covid-19 disease” got to.

For molnupiravir, the guidance provides that the patient “For five days, take four 200 mg capsules each (e.g. 800 mg twice a day) in the morning (e.g. at 8 a.m.) and in the evening (e.g. at 8 p.m., i.e. every twelve hours) whole with a glass of water, regardless of meals got to. He must not open the capsules.”

According to the report, Paxlovid is two film-coated tablets of nirmatrelvir (300 mg) plus one film-coated tablet of ritonavir (100 mg) in the morning and evening for five days with or without a whole meal (not chewed, broken or crushed).

Who are the corona drugs Paxlovid and Molnupiravir for?

The current recommendations by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) stipulate that Pfizer’s Paxlovid should be considered for positively tested corona patients aged 12 and over if they have mild to moderate symptoms and are also at high risk of the disease getting worse .

With molnupiravir, according to the EMA, risk patients from the age of 18 should be considered for treatment with the corona drug.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir: the effectiveness of the corona drugs

According to the Paxlovid phase II/III study, Pfizer’s corona drug lowers “reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.” According to the results from November 2021, it is very successful in preventing a severe course.

In contrast, the values ​​determined for molnupiravir are significantly lower. Studies show that the US manufacturer’s drug can only prevent 30 percent of hospital admissions and deaths. Nevertheless, she writes German Society for Neurology in a report on the phase 3 study: “The conclusion of the authors is that early therapy with molnupiravir can reduce the risk of hospitalization and mortality in unvaccinated people with SARS-Cov-2 and an increased risk of severe courses.”

Side effects of paxlovid and molnupiravir: risk of birth defects

In addition to the effectiveness, the studies on the corona drugs also looked at the possible side effects. With Paxlovid, there were isolated cases of high blood pressure, diarrhea and muscle pain. The temporary impairment of the sense of taste cannot yet be clearly attributed to the drug or the corona disease.

There are some concerns about molnupiravir. The Deutsche Apotheker-Zeitung already wrote in an article from December 2021 about the possibility of a mutagenic effect. Even if the possibility is assessed as very low by the researchers, the article also makes it clear that “Molnupiravir not recommended in pregnancy due to possible mutagenic potential”. In addition, it can hinder the growth of bones and cartilage and is therefore only approved for adults on recommendation.

Approval of Paxlovid and Molnupiravi

Despite a lack of final approval by the European Medicines Agency, molnupiravir has been on the market in Germany since the beginning of 2022. The reason for this is a decision by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and an emergency approval from the EMA from November 2021.

The EMA included Paxlovid in the rolling review process as early as November 2021. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in particular is still hoping for emergency approval for Pfizer’s drug network. He even puts on for that a loophole for release to Germany*. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.