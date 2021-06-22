They will admit fewer people this time, and all must comply with the rules imposed at the event.

Like many events last year, PAX West they were difficult in 2020 because of the pandemic. Now that more people have been vaccinated against the virus, the event will take place in face-to-face way, with various measures to ensure the Health and security of those who attend.

PAX West 2021 will take place September 3-6.PAX West 2021 will be held at the Washington State Convention Center. However, the event organizers made the rules very clear: each person, without exception, will have their health condition, and will not admit entry to more people than limit imposed for this year, which will be reduced. There is no more information outside of this, but these and other precautionary measures will be detailed as the event looms.

“It has been almost two years since the last PAX West, and it has been surreal to imagine this triumphant return.” So he exclaimed Jerry holkins, co-founder of PAX. “I can’t think of a better excuse to get out of the house than PAX West.”

Photograph of past PAX West events.

PAX West 2021 will take place in person from September 3-6 in Seattle, Washington. For those who decide to stay at home, there is also the option of PAX Online 2021, which will be held from July 15-18. If you want to know more details of both events, we leave you the link of the Official site.

