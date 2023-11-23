Thursday, November 23, 2023, 11:37



Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016, details began to emerge about the couple’s difficult coexistence and the actor’s poor relationship with his children. An extreme that seems to be confirmed after the ‘Daily Mail’ has revealed a message that Pax dedicated to the actor three years ago on the occasion of his Father’s Day in which he describes him as a “bloody horrible human being.” This is a publication on his social networks that became known after the young man opened his account.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world-class idiot,” begins the text that accompanies a photograph of the performer collecting the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. «Over and over again you continue to prove that you are a horrible and despicable person. “You have no consideration or empathy towards your four minor children, who tremble with fear every time they are in your presence,” he continues, referring to his siblings Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. «You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You turned the lives of those close to you into a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world what you want, but one day the truth will come out. “So, happy Father’s Day, you horrible fucking human being,” he finishes.