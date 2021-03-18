Paws night, a TV show hosted by Oscar López Arias, Gonzalo Revoredo and Andrés Salas, reaches 100 programs this Friday, March 19 on the screens of Latina.

To celebrate, they will have Chris and Michelle Soifer as guests, who will promote their new theme song. They will reveal some untold secrets to the panelists.

Andres Salas commented in a press release that they will dress up for the occasion.

“The Noche de Patas production has brought in the best stylists to make us presentable. They have cut our hair, they have combed us, I have allowed myself to touch our beards and they have even brought us clothes that we never imagined wearing ”, commented the Latina driver.

“It is incredible that this Friday we celebrate our program. More than anything we are grateful for the reception of the public, for allowing us to be in their homes in difficult times and to contribute our grain of joy where they can be better despite the circumstances ”, he added Oscar López Arias.

For its part, Gonzalo revoredo He was enthusiastic about the number of shows that were made in those three years on the air. “The program has allowed us to travel to different parts of Peru, seeing the welcome and affection from the public has been gratifying,” he said.

Night of legs, program on Fridays that is broadcast by Latina. Photo: broadcast

Carlos Vílchez moves away from Night on legs

After Jorge Benavides’ announcement about his incorporation to ATV along with his cast of comic actors, Carlos Vílchez announced his departure from Noche de Patas.

In one of the broadcasts of the Latina space, the actor said goodbye to his companions through tears.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.