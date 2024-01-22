Last Friday, January 19, 2024, it was announced that Adam Harrison, the son of Rick Harrison and one of the stars of the popular show known as Pawn Stars, died at the age of 39, after substance abuse. After a while of silence, Rick finally broke his silence, and shared a statement talking about the loss of his son.

Through his official Instagram account, Rick Harrison shared a photo with his sonwhere he mentioned the following:

“You'll always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”

In the comments section, people like Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Corey Harrison, his brother and Pawn Star star, as well as hundreds of fans, mourned Adam's death. For its part, Rick also asked the public for privacy as his family deals with this loss.

Rick Harrison has starred in the series Pawn Stars since 2009. He and his father Richard, who died in 2018, opened the world-famous gold and silver pawn shop in Las Vegas in 1988, and the show focuses on the location, sales and purchases that happen at this location, and more. Corey Harrison and his childhood friend Austin Lee Russell, better known as Chumlee, also starred on the show.

Although Adam did not appear in the series, on some occasions he was mentioned by his father and brother.

Rest in peace, Adam Harrison.

Without a doubt, sad news that not many expected to hear. Once again, drugs have taken a son from a father, and it is a real shame that this is the end of him. The saddest thing is that in recent years, Rick has faced various losses and controversies that have put his show at stake. Let's hope that these types of events do not happen again in his life.

Via: CBS News