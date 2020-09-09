Highlights: Big meeting of Mahaghadi with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Uddhav Thackeray’s house in Mumbai

Churning on Kangana Ranaut issue between Shiv Sena and NCP, news from sources – Thackeray is angry

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s office was broken by NCP on Wednesday afternoon, told illegal construction

After breaking the office, all parties including BJP criticized Uddhav government

Mumbai

The churning has started in Maharashtra’s Mahaghadi government after the action of actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. While the Uddhav government of Maharashtra is surrounded by controversies, after this issue caught the media, many people are also questioning CM Uddhav. Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party and the allied leader of the Mahaghadi, met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence on Wednesday evening.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab has also attended this meeting with Shiv Sena chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray. Sources say that the NCP and Shiv Sena are at odds over the stand on the issue of Kangana Ranaut of Shiv Sena, due to which the two parties are meeting each other. However, so far no statement has been made by both parties regarding this meeting.

Kangana’s office share was dropped in Mumbai

Before the arrival of actress Kangana Ranaut in the Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Wednesday, the alleged illegal construction of her office was demolished by the BMC team. After this action, Uddhav Thackeray’s government came under the scanner in all the factions including social media. At the same time, the Bombay High Court had questioned the Uddhav government regarding this action. The court had also stayed the action.

Support and opposition: Know who is with Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena in the battle?

Opposition of Shiv Sena

After the action, BJP, Congress and all other parties appeared in opposition to Shiv Sena. Earlier NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said that there are many illegal buildings in Mumbai, which can be cracked. It is believed that Sharad Pawar said this to express his displeasure over this action.

Pawar later supported the action

However, Sharad Pawar later told the media that I have no information about his (Kangana Ranaut’s) office but read in the newspaper that it was an illegal construction. However this is not new in Mumbai. If BMC is working under the law then it is fine.