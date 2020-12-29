Bhojpuri cinema’s superstars Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey love the pair. The films and video songs of these stars are also quite a hit. Right now a video song of this pair ‘Raate Diya Buta Piya’ is becoming quite viral on social media. Though this song is old but still it keeps the audience crazy. Actually Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey’s tremendous romantic chemistry is the USP of this song.

Bhojpuri’s most viewed song is

In the video song, Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are seen dancing fiercely. Amrapali is leaving no stone unturned to show her killer performances. Please tell that it is also the most seen song of Bhojpuri. This song is from the film ‘Satya’. Amrapali Dubey looks gorgeous wearing a saree in this song and she is wooing Pawan Singh with her hot looks. Pawan Singh is also matching with him and giving equal competition to Amrapali in a dance.

The song is sung by Pawan Singh

Please tell that the song ‘Raate Diya Butake Piya’ has been sung by Pawan Singh himself and Indu Sonali has supported him. It has been written by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and music has been given by Chhote Baba. Significantly, this song has been viewed more than 875 million times on YouTube so far.

