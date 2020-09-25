Akshara Singh Pawan Singh Video Song Dolha Patti: Whenever Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are seen together in a film or song, they create a blast. The audience also likes the pair of both. The audience of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and actress Akshara Singh is eagerly waiting for the song to be released. Once again the pair of Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have rocked. A Bhojpuri song ‘Dola Paati’ of both of them is rocking YouTube. In the song, the actress is seen doing tremendous dance moves wearing a red sari. The romantic chemistry of Akshara and Pawan Singh has made four songs in the song. You can guess the popularity of this song by the fact that till now this song has received more than 70 million views on YouTube. By commenting, people are praising the chemistry and songs of Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of web music Bhojpuri.

The song ‘Dola Pati’ is sung together by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The lyrics of the song have been written by Vinay Nirmal. Music has been given by Chhote Baba. This song by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh is from Bhojpuri film ‘Dhadak’. The film is directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. The film stars Pawan Singh, Shikha Mishra and Akshara Singh in the lead roles.

Akshara Singh is very active on social media. She often shares her photos and videos with fans. Akshara Singh started her career with Bhojpuri film ‘Satyamev Jayate’. Akshara Singh has worked in many other Bhojpuri films including ‘Saiyan Superstar’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Hum Hai Lootere’, ‘Dhadak’, ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, ‘Dilwala’, ‘Satya’.

