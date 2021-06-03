The youngest at home have positioned Paw Patrol, known in Spanish-speaking countries as Paw Patrol, as one of the most beloved shows for young generations.

However, after its successful time on television – a space where it became popular since 2013 – the group of puppies formed by Chase, Marshall, Sky, Rubble, Rocky and Zum is ready for new challenges. For this reason, a movie of the seasoned rescuers was announced some time ago.

In that sense, things continued their course and now Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for Paw Patrol, in which the team of dogs is shown ready to save Adventure City from the clutches of the evil Humdinger, a cat lover who has just become head of the capitol.

In the video of just over two minutes, the outstanding group of actors who will lend their voice for the film was shown, which includes names such as Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, and Dax Shepard. He also highlighted the participation of Tyler Perry, Will Brisbin, Jimmy Kimmel and Kim Kardashian.

The latter will play Delores, a high-born poodle looking to join the friendly canine team.

When is Paw patrol released?

The animated feature film directed by Cal Brunker will premiere on August 20 and will be available simultaneously in theaters and through Paramount Plus. Likewise, People magazine has confirmed that “Good Mood,” performed by Adam Levine, will be part of the official soundtrack of the long-awaited film.