Cristian Pavón’s future has an important place on the Boca world agenda. In the midst of a bad relationship with the Xeneize Football Council, the days pass since his return to Argentina and the unknown is where he will continue his career. Meanwhile, in the last hours, the striker had to undergo an operation to remove some overbones in his right ankle, an injury that had been dragging on for a long time and that caused him constant discomfort.

After the operation, which will require about two months of recovery, Walter Pavon, Cristian’s father, decided to break the silence that the player’s environment maintained until now and He took strong aim against the leadership for the way they are managing to solve the future of his son.

“Cristian had a very great … very great abuse. I don’t know if this will go wrong, but what I want is to defend Cristian, because he is a very simple boy who is not having a good time because of the things they say. He wants to play soccer and more than anyone, he had to operate because it is an injury that has been postponing for more than a year “, he assured in an extensive note with Double Yellow.

Along the same lines, he detailed step by step what happened since the forward’s return to the country after his visit to Los Angeles: “He returned from the Galaxy for being out of the playoffs. The intention was to operate him, but the club gave him A few days to rest, because after the operation he has to face a recovery process.What he did was come on vacation for a few days and then have surgery. Boca told him that he has to train and it is not correct. He had a contract until December 31, and if he trained with the club they would not pay his salary from the United States. He couldn’t leave Córdoba to go train and make himself available, he had a contract to fulfill “.

And continued: “Boca showed no interest in Cristian, except for work. They never asked him how he was, how he felt or what he thought. I think the treatment he has is unfair, because with Boca he broke even his soul. Later on at the end he had a mood and football slump, which I will not deny. Other things also happened in the family, I suffered a heart attack and I was very ill. And he is still a kid, as well as my sons Rodrigo and Federico, and they were very worried. “

Regarding the possibility of returning to the United States, Walter defended the MLS and highlighted the treatment that players receive there: “As soon as he arrived, they gave him a car and there was even a person who parked it for him. He had a person standing by to ask him everything he needed, in addition to helping him with the language. They treated him well as a person. Here everyone talks about peak out of the MLS, they think it is a country tournament. It is a league that brings good players and is getting stronger every time. Y They see the players there as human beings, and not as heroes. Here in Argentina the players are treated like robotsAnd to top it off, people who never kicked a ball in their lives do it … and yet they want to explain to you. “

At that point, he referred to the intimation that the player’s environment sent to Boca to keep him the salary that the forward was collecting in the Galaxy: “I presented the letter as attorney-in-fact to collect the same amount that I was earning in the United States. It is guaranteed by law and in any country. I also want him to be respected in some way, because he has suffered a lot of neglect. “In addition, he expanded on the future of his son, and was forceful: “Hopefully Boca accepts the offer from the Galaxy, I think it would be the best. But I repeat, he is going to play wherever, because he is a great professional. ”

After praising Michelangelo Russo who, according to Walter, “spoke very well with him and treated him as a person,” the forward’s father referred to the complaint for sexual abuse that weighs on Cristian: “My version is that of a father, and I think that with that I tell you everything. I know what my children are and how I raised them. It cannot be that a girl comes, who knows what her intentions are. Personally, I consider that the issue is economic rather than abuse “.

And he closed: “We have a very good group of lawyers who are working a lot and every day they present something different through the tests. I estimate that in one or two years you will end up knowing what reality is like. Cristian is bitter, it is reality. “

The forward returned to the Xeneize club and since before his arrival the situation was controversial. Prior to his arrival, there was a long negotiation between the United States and the Argentine club that ended in the player’s return.

In the midst of the player’s dissatisfaction with his treatment at the club, the complaint of sexual abuse against the player arrived, which further heated the context. The forward communicated his version of events through a statement as well as explained that his lawyers were taking care of the issue.

With uncertainty about his future and a possible return to the MLS, from the surroundings of Pavón they sent a letter to the club asking that the salary that the player had in his previous institution be respected. And as if that were not enough, the footballer decided to have surgery due to the overbone that he had long ago in his ankle and that dragged him a discomfort. Now two months out with the heated atmosphere and an increasingly uncertain future is the present of Cristian Pavón, who was once the star and jewel of Boca.

Look also