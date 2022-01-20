On January 20, Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Australian Samantha Stosur and reached the third round of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

The meeting between 30-year-old Pavlyuchenkova and 37-year-old Stosur lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2 in favor of the Russian athlete.

The 11th racket of the world, Pavlyuchenkova, completed three aces, made six double faults and converted five out of five break points. Stosur, ranked 487th in the world ranking, filed through once, made two double faults and converted one break point out of three.

In the third round, the Russian will play with the Romanian Sorana Kirstya, who had previously beaten the Slovak Kristina Kuchov (6:2, 6:4).

Earlier in the day, Russian Andrey Rublev advanced to the third round of the Australian Open by beating Rakardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.

The Open Tennis Tournament takes place in Melbourne (Australia). The total prize fund of the competition is $54 million.