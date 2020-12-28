TV’s popular actress and ‘Bigg Boss-14’ fame Pavitra Punia just came out of the TV reality show a few days ago. After coming out of the show, where Pavitra took some time off from work and social media, she recently started shooting for ‘Balveer’. But a bad news forced him to return to his home in Delhi. Pavithra’s father is admitted to the hospital. He got hurt. It is said that the condition of Pavitra’s father is critical.

Pavitra left for Delhi soon after receiving the news



People close to Pavitra have confirmed this, while Pavitra himself has also appealed on Instagram to pray for his father’s safety. A close associate of Pavithra said, ‘Yes, Pavitra is in Delhi. As soon as she got the news of her father being admitted to the hospital, she immediately left for Mumbai from Delhi.

Injury due to falling

According to reports, Pavitra’s father Kushal Pal Singh has been an officer in Delhi Police. He got hurt due to a fall. In the opening episode of ‘Bigg Boss-14’, Pavitra, in the initial episode, had a strong style, and later in the discussion with Aijaz Khan about her bonding.

The holy ones were shattered by Ijaz’s revelations

Recently, when Ejaz Khan revealed on the show that he had been the victim of the molestation, Pavitra also gave his opinion on this. Speaking to our colleague ‘Zoom TV’, Pavitra said, ‘I am shocked to know that I am broken. When I heard this, I had tears in my eyes and I was shattered. Ijaz never told me about this. Ijaz stated this during the task. I was wondering why he didn’t tell me anything about it. ‘