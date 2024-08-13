Meoqui.- The Municipal Government of Meoqui is carrying out paving work at the junction of the Meoqui – Julimes highway, which connects with the community of Lomas del Consuelo and El Torreón, where road demolition, base, pouring of rolling area, curbs have been carried out and has made approximately 35% progress with the placement of hydraulic concrete, with an investment of one and a half million pesos.

This was announced by Mayor Miriam Soto, who added that this was a request quite a bit from the residents of this sector, since it is a road that is quite busy with the farmers of the municipality: “We know that this area is very busy and we know that these roads are used for heavy loads, that is why we decided to invest a little more in putting in hydraulic concrete and making it much more durable, since residents of Guadalupe Victoria, Lomas del Consuelo, Los García, el Torreón and the neighboring municipality of Julimes circulate there daily.”

He also commented that work is currently being done in various areas such as the Lázaro Cárdenas section, the Felipe Ángeles neighborhood, the Consuelo Station and the municipal capital, reaching every corner of the municipality with more public works that transform the lives of families.