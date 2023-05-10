She was returning home from an evening spent with friends, when a stranger approached her to rape her: a 24-year-old girl from Pavia managed to avoid the violence by screaming and attracting the attention of some passers-by, who put the attacker to flight.

According to the first reconstructions, the girl was in via Porta Marica, when a man grabbed and held her. She tried to free herself and she started screaming, some passers-by heard her desperate cry and intervened, making the man desist and blocking him.

In the meantime, the carabinieri arrived on the spot: the attacker allegedly kicked and punched them too, before being arrested. Identified, it is a 33-year-old of Nigerian origins: he is now in the Torre del Gallo prison in Pavia.