It is the afternoon of December 31st when don Tarcisio Colombo, during the last homily of 2021, criticizes vaccines and the line adopted by the government to combat the pandemic. It happens in the province of Pavia on the border with that of Milan, a Casorate Primo, in the parish of San Vittore Martire which is part of the Milanese archdiocese. It was announced by “The Province of Pavia”.

The faithful, not sharing the positions of the priest, react by leaving the church. Don Tarcisio, therefore, defends himself from criticism: “In life one must know how to listen even to those who have an opinion different from one’s own. If in this historical phase something different is said about the pandemic compared to the common feeling, it is pointed out as no vax “. The case was reported to the Curia of Milan. It is not known whether the priest is vaccinated or not because he answers this question “only to doctors, on personal health issues there is no need to give answers to people who are not doctors”, he says. The pastor had already been at the center of the controversy in the past. A couple of years ago, in fact, he took a stand against the activist Greta Thunberg defining “The Greta model, a danger for young people”. On that occasion, the country had split.

Read also the investigation: I no vax di Dio: the clandestine network of traditionalist anti-vaccine Catholics