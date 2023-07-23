Menin Hubert Don, a 26-year-old bioengineering student at the University of Pavia, an Italian of Ivorian origin, has decided to make public on Facebook the message received from the owner of a house he had contacted to rent a room

“I learned that ‘he who is silent consents’, therefore I refuse to be an accomplice to this shame”: for this reason Menin Hubert Don, a 26-year-old bioengineering student at the University of Pavia, an Italian of Ivorian origin, has decided to make public on Facebook the message received from the owner of a house he had contacted to rent a room in Pavia, by responding to an advertisement that appeared online. “Hi, the room is still available. But now that it’s the beginning we are moving to find an Italian boy – he was seen writing via Messenger – It is the preferred choice of all members of the house”. And immediately afterwards, insult was added to the damage: “Obviously, if we don’t find it after a certain time, we will see for other solutions and therefore I will write to you”. The Repubblica.it website writes it.

He would be acceptable, in short, as a last resort. It is in that case the other “members of the house” would agree to take it into consideration. A situation to which the young man, who is also a registered athlete for the local club Atletica 100 Torri, promptly decided to rebel: “1) I’m Italian. 2) I am a student. 3) Work. 4) What problems do you have? That is, if I’m a foreigner I don’t have the privilege of living with you? – It was his curt reply – 5) Don’t bother writing to me, I don’t live with racists. Good continuation”. The 26-year-old wrote in his outburst post that “in other situations I would have remained silent”, but this time he decided to make the incident public to make his contribution so that episodes of discrimination of this kind never happen again: “I take the liberty of speaking on behalf of all those who find themselves in the same situation – he wrote – Don’t worry, it’s not your fault, but it’s the fault of a state that refuses to educate its children, it’s the fault of a state that doesn’t recognize that it has a serious problem, it’s the fault of the same state that doesn’t accept the foreigner, but is ready to take advantage of him”.

