The autopsy of Eleonora Maria Paveri, the 18-year-old girl who died on the street in Pavia during the night between Sunday 4th and Monday 5th August after an evening with friends “despite the many checks underway on every aspect of the affair, has highlighted the presence of severe abdominal trauma, with internal bleeding, compatible with the fall from the scooter and likely cause of death“. This was announced by the deputy prosecutor of Pavia, Valentina De Stefano.

The investigations, “also of a toxicological nature, continue to fully outline the exact contours of the story” the Prosecutor’s Office further explains. Eleonora Paveri was riding an electric scooter and a 17-year-old friend was riding behind her. Both were found on the ground and immediately rescued, but the 18-year-old died shortly after.