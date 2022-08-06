The Pavia Municipality of Ceretto Lomellina declared the financial distress. The motivation, we read in the resolution approved unanimously on 2 August by the City Council, derive from structural problems that began a few years ago and which have worsened in this last period. The administration, led by the mayor Giovanni Cattaneo, is no longer able to guarantee the essential services given that the resources, despite the cuts to make ends meet, are no longer sufficient to finance the compulsory current expenses.

To worsen the economic and financial situation of the Municipality of just under 200 inhabitants “, the provision of the Juvenile Court of Milan contributed mainly, with which it was ordered that from 15 March 2018, three underage girls were removed from the family of origin and placed in a community structure, resulting in the cost of fees for this structure equal to 93,075 euros per year, charged to the Municipality “. Not even the appeal two years ago to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for an advance of liquidity – which contributes negatively to the administration result, which from the 2020 financial year consists of a deficit of € 49,022.19 – is enough to ensure that the repayment plan can be respected.

Hence the declaration of financial distress, but also the solidarity that came from mayors of Lomellina that on Monday 8 August they will meet at 11 am in front of the town hall of Ceretto to bring their support to colleague Cattaneo who has suffered the consequences of “absurd regulations”. A signal “that wants to reach those who, for years, have not listened to the needs of the municipalities, and a gesture of friendship towards those who, despite having made every effort, can no longer continue to take care of their citizens as rightly would be”.