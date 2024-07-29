Gas leak in Pavia, traffic resumed

Train circulation on the Milan-Pavia line gradually resumed from 17:55, blocked at 11:40 by order of the prefect due to a gas leak on the road. The fault has been repaired and therefore trains can now pass safely.

Gas leak in Pavia, traffic upside down: trains to Milan and Genoa blocked

A gas leak in Pavia is turning the place upside down Milan-Genoa train circulation. Due to an open spill near the tracks it was the whole line was blocked, with delays of up to one hundred minutes and cancellations on a day of return from holidays. The leak was found in Viale della Repubblica. The roads within a radius of three hundred meters are closed. On site are the technicians of Asm, the firefighters and the civil protection volunteers.

The gas leak was reportedly caused by Work on laying optical fibre damaged a gas pipe low pressure. The leak caused gas pockets in the manholes of the neighborhood. After several core samplings, firefighters and Asm have identified the leak and are working on the repair, which will take a few more hours. In the meantime For safety reasons, the residents of two council houses in the area, around 20 families, were evacuated.