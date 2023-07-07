Pavia is festive throughout 2023 and celebrates the “Augustinian year”. A vast program of initiatives capable of strengthening the city’s link with Saint Augustine and the enormous cultural heritage correlated to it marks the anniversary of the transfer of the body of the Saint, considered the “Father of the Church”, from Sardinia to Pavia which took place in 1300 Years ago. Remembering this event 1300 years later means above all paying homage to the great thinker, an essential figure of universal culture and still very topical today, but it is also an event of extraordinary importance that offers ideas for intellectual and spiritual reflection to a vast audience. A path that offers interesting opportunities to promote Pavia and Lombardy.

The project is a complex and articulated mosaic of events and occasions, which involves a variety of public and private actors in the celebrations of this fundamental anniversary. The 1300th anniversary of the arrival of the remains of Sant’Agostino from Cagliari to Pavia represents the most important and identifying event of the city for 2023. For this reason the Municipality wanted the Civic Museums to be protagonists with a cultural proposal that combines rigor scientific and originality, setting up the exhibition Sant’Agostino: the light and the image. The exhibition is a real interactive journey from Hippo to Pavia that combines the eternal charm of great Italian painting with the most refined contemporary technology made available in the history of art. The result is a highly evocative experience. In a playful and intuitive way it is possible to discover the life, works, iconography and special bond of Sant’Agostino with Pavia, through the digitization of works of art from major Italian and foreign museums, as well as iconographic materials from the archives of the Civic Museums, thus made accessible to the public.

On this occasion, city tours are also planned: three tourist itineraries have been identified and mapped at the center of guided tours, also in combination with food and wine tastings.

To participate in these tours it is necessary to register by writing to: [email protected]

These are the itineraries:

THE ITINERARY: SANT’AGOSTINO AND THE CITY OF PAVIA tells of the bond between the Saint and the city. The selected places include religious buildings, places of city life and historical places, such as the University of Pavia, the Basilica of S. Pietro in Ciel d’Oro; the dome; the University of Pavia; San Teodoro and San Salvatore.

THE ITINERARY: SANT’AGOSTINO IN THE ART shows the visitor works of art with representations of Sant’Agostino (frescoes, sculptures, altarpieces), among representative places for their historical-artistic value: the Basilica of S. Pietro in Golden Sky; the Visconti Castle; San Francesco and San Michele Maggiore.

THE ITINERARY: SAINT AUGUSTINE AND HIS CULT: from the historic center to other more peripheral places outside the classic tourist itineraries: the Basilica of S. Pietro in Ciel d’Oro; Santa Maria del Carmine; St. Luke; Santa Maria delle Grazie.

A special PASSPORT is given free of charge to tourists who intend to take part in a guided tour or follow one of Augustine’s three itineraries in Pavia, as a travel “credential”. It is possible to collect the special passport, to be completed with all the stamps for each place visited, at the shops displaying the “reception and accommodation circuit” window sticker. For those who finish at least one itinerary and present their passport stamped in this way, as evidence of the completion of one of the three proposed itineraries, a souvenir of “Pavia, City of Sant’Agostino” will be given to one of the establishments in the circuit as a sign of gratitude and gratitude for the tourists and pilgrims who will come to share the anniversary.