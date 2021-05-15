Comedy Club resident Pavel Volya in the next issue of the comedy program ridiculed the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, who criticized the song of the singer Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangyan) for the Eurovision Song Contest. The comedian has found a real “Russian woman” to replace the singer, reports Teleprogramma.pro on Saturday, May 15.

“The song Manizha didn’t like Matvienko. I thought that Igor Matvienko is an experienced producer and his opinion should be listened to. The redhead from “Ivanushki” somehow whispered to an apartment in Moscow. And then I realized that we were talking about the Speaker of the Federation Council, ”Volya said.

The comedian drew attention to the fact that the Federation Council requested from Channel One data on the voting process on the choice of a song from Russia to participate in the competition: “Well done. We have dealt with other votes. “

Volya urged to replace Manizha in the competition for the singer Nadezhda Kadysheva. “Here is the image of a Russian woman. She is 60 years old. Yet women over 60 in Russia look like that. When the hut is on fire, such a woman flies out, ”he joked.

On March 8, the song of a native of Tajikistan, Manizha, passed the national selection of Channel One for Eurovision, winning the audience vote on the air. Her composition Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”) then began to be criticized by musicians and politicians. Matvienko, in particular, instructed to request information on the procedure for counting votes by Channel One.