Actor Pavel Priluchny and his wife Zepur Brutyan had a baby on April 28

Russian actor Pavel Priluchny became a father for the third time, his wife Zepur Brutyan gave birth to a child on April 28. She announced this on her Instagram page. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Brutyan on Tuesday, May 2, published a video from the hospital. On the footage you can see Priluchny, who was present at the birth, and his children from his ex-wife, actress Agatha Muceniece. “04/28/2023,” the young mother briefly signed the publication, adding a blue heart to the video caption. The child was wrapped in a blue envelope. Subscribers suggested that the couple had a boy.

Pavel Priluchny is already raising two children, 10-year-old Timofey and 7-year-old Mia, from the former wife of Russian actress Agatha Muceniece. For Brutyan, the future child will be the first. The couple got married in August 2022.