“This is not the Cold War,” he says. Pavel Palazhchenko. He talks about the current tensions between Russia and the West. And he knows of what he speaks. He lived on the front line between 1985 and 1991 as translator the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, the end of the antagonism between the USSR and the United States.

This disarmament expert, who served as the stenographer of the end of the Cold War, now appeals to the ‘Realpolitik’ to lower the growing hostility between the Kremlin and Western diplomacies.

New Cold War?

The man who participated in the summits with Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher or Helmut Kohl admits that Russia has “difficult relationships with most of the former Soviet republics and a complicated relationship with the US. “

Pavel Palazhchenko lived on the front line between 1985 and 1991 as a translator for the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev. Photo: EFE

It also warns of the danger posed by the current “military tension” between Russia and NATO, especially since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Palazhchenko sees “very dangerous” the maneuvers at the border, the entry of Alliance ships into the Arctic and the Black Sea, the fact that US spy planes fly continuously near Russian territory, like Russian bomber patrols in the Atlantic.

The Warsaw pact It disappeared 30 years ago, but NATO members still consider it “necessary”, so, he believes, the important thing is that the relationship between Russia and the Western bloc “is not hostile.”

“Yes, now in relations with the West there are many difficulties but nobody wants to return to the hostility of yesteryear, to the arms race that existed before Gorbachev came to power, “he says.

He cannot imagine “any scenario” that could lead to a war between Russians and Westerners.

“Some say a conflict may break out on the southern flank, in Ukraine, but I don’t see it. Must reduce military activity. If NATO prepared for war (…), but now it is clear that there will not be a conflict, “he emphasizes.

Lower negative rhetoric

An interpreter “must restrain, abstract and translate exactly what has been said, “he insists. That is the same advice he offers to current world leaders.

“You can’t put all the blame on one party. The time has come to pause, take a deep breath, and analyze each of your decisions and behaviors. You have to start from scratch“, he points out.

True to the art of diplomacy, he believes that one of the main causes of the rupture between Moscow and the Western world is the “negative rhetoric” accompanying your exchanges.

“If we can reduce the degree of tension, the level of negative rhetoric, that would already be very useful,” he says.

He believes that both parties should “sign” a tacit agreement to avoid inflammatory statements such as when Joe Biden called the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, a “murderer”.

“Less is more”, he proposes and considers “exhausted” the tendency to do diplomacy in social networks.

It wasn’t a miracle, it was Gorbachev

Palazhchenko denies that the end of the Cold War was simply a “miracle”, as described by some of its protagonists in Washington.

“I also think it was a miracle, but it was not something accidental. It was the result of a very serious job, the result of very complicated negotiations, of the efforts of both parties (…) but, mainly, of the initiatives and Gorbachev’s insistence“he insisted.

In fact, he believes that the Russians are beginning to give due measure to “Gorbi’s” foreign policy.

“The elimination of hostility with the West, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the process of nuclear disarmament and the normalization of relations with China,” he breaks down.

For Palazhchenko, the trigger for the current tensions is the annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbas, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Palazhchenko, who has a special relationship with the US, is reluctant to characterize relations between Moscow and Washington as “exclusively negative.”

He regrets that, as in the past, “there is only one area where agreements with the US can be reached: the reduction of weapons”, but considers that the prolongation of the New START is a “first step”.

“My firm belief is that other steps can be taken, for example in missile defense. Neither Russia nor the US have plans to create systems that can radically undermine strategic stability,” he said.

He recalled that after the Geneva summit (1985) Gorbachev and Reagan made a political statement that “There would be no nuclear war.”

“I believe that the current presidents of Russia and the United States should aspire to this, to turn their relationship around,” he says.

‘RealPolitik to Crimea

Palazhchenko is aware that the trigger for the current tensions is the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas, but believes that “it makes no sense now to discuss that matter.”

“A concrete reality has been consummated that is not going to change in the short term. If the main principle of diplomacy is realism (…) we must build relationships based on this fact,” he stressed.

Just as the West considers Kosovo to be an exception, “Crimea is also unique” and the same can be said for the Donbas.

“There is no Cold War, for now. I hope it will not be repeated, but the danger exists“, he sentenced.

The author is a journalist for EFE

