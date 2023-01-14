Czech former general Petr Pavel narrowly won the first round of the Czech presidential election against former prime minister Andrej Babis. Since neither candidate managed to get more than 50 percent of the vote, a second round of voting is required. International news agencies report this on Saturday.

With 99.7 percent of the votes counted, it is clear that Pavel won 35.4 percent of the vote, against 35 percent for Babis. Third place goes to green candidate and university administrator Danuse Nerudová, who congratulated Pavel on his win on Saturday evening. The second round will take place in two weeks.

The presidency in the Czech Republic is primarily a symbolic office. The president has little executive power, but may appoint the prime minister and nominate judges to the constitutional court. Turnout in the first round of the elections was about 70 percent.

Acquittal Babis

Both remaining candidates are more pro-Western than the current president, Milos Zeman, who advocated closer ties with China and Russia (until the invasion of Ukraine). Pavel, former NATO general, is strongly in favor of additional aid to Ukraine and the introduction of the euro in the Czech Republic. The businessman and millionaire Babis is currently a member of parliament and served as the country’s prime minister between 2017 and 2021.

Babis was acquitted earlier this week in Prague of fraud involving European subsidies. He was suspected of having received 2 million euros in subsidies from his food, chemical, construction and media conglomerate Agrofert. This grant was intended to help small businesses.