In the late sixties, in Havana, Cuba, Heberto Padilla published a book of poems titled Out of the game, for which he received the Julián de Casal Prize. In the work, Padilla’s poetry criticized and exhibited the “Soviet-style” overtones that the regime had taken after the Cuban Revolution. Faced with the author’s poetic criticism, on March 20, 1971, Fidel Castro ordered his arrest for “treason against the country.”

Thirty-eight days later, Padilla was released from jail and was forced to read a text of apology for his texts. Given this, several writers, artists and intellectuals inside and outside Cuba expressed themselves through a couple of letters addressed to Castro himself. Due to disagreement over the actions, and after what he experienced, Padilla left Cuba in the 1980s and died in the United States in 2000.

Both the controversy, and what the case represented within Cuba and for the Latin American and international intellectual community, is shown in The Padilla case, the film by Pavel Giroud. A film that presents this event from all perspectives, documenting the entire process before and after the scandal. The director says that he had already read bad memorythe autobiography of the Cuban author, where he refers to the subject, as well as the transcription of what happened that night in which he sang the mea culpa. His first idea was to film a fiction, until material that had been hidden for more than 50 years came into his hands.

Heberto Padilla, in a still from the documentary ‘The Padilla Case’.

The three-hour recording, in which Padilla makes his “self-criticism” for being “counterrevolutionary,” made by the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic)—led by documentary filmmaker Santiago Álvarez Román—was a record intended only for the eyes of Fidel Castro. This inaccessible material arises following the fall of the socialist bloc in Eastern Europe in the 1980s, when a series of debates began to think about the reformulation of the political current that sustains the island’s ideology.

“Carlos Aldana, ideologist of the communist party, opens spaces for a series of debates between the youth and the Government and it occurs to him that perhaps it was a good time to debate the case. One of these Betamax videotape copies comes into my hands. I cannot reveal the exact origin of who gave it to me, it was an express request,” says Giroud.

That footage is the backbone of the Cuban director’s film, a tense monologue in which a man blames himself and burns over low heat, in a mixture of feelings that range from dread, sadness, terror and disenchantment that become one of the most tragic moments of the Cuban Revolution. Before a room full of authors and artists, Padilla serves as an example of the dilemma “revolution or death,” a harsh and disturbing portrait of fear that serves to instruct the rest not to seek counterrevolution.

“It was very difficult. The challenge was for a 13-year-old Swede or a Japanese to understand the story I’m telling. I constantly repeat that I did an exercise of separating the ideological issue aside and telling the story of a man subjected to power. The most universal example in this sense is Galileo Galilei. The Cuban Revolution in the role of the inquisition, like the church, and Padilla as Galilei,” says Giroud.

Giroud relies on the case of Boris Pasternak in the Soviet Union to contextualize his documentary. The Padilla casea film that won the award for Best Documentary at the Platino Awards, looks in the mirror of this fact, which showed an act by the Soviet Socialist Youth in which they thus disqualified the author of Doctor Zhivago: “A pig does not defecate where it eats and sleeps.” For Giroud it was important not to alter the thread of the events of that night in Cuba. He worked on the cut like an editor, without changing the idea of ​​any phrase in his life, but at the same time introducing resources from the time, such as interviews with authors who spoke out in favor of Padilla such as Julio Cortázar, Gabriel García Márquez, Jorge Edwards, Carlos Fuentes, Jean-Paul Sartre and Fidel Castro himself.

Poster for the documentary ‘The Padilla Case’.

“I think all these elements fertilize the layers of the film. I do not mention the word tyranny or dictatorship, nor is anything bad said about Fidel Castro. I count an event and the sum of the factors is what completes the equation. I think that one of the great sins of the Cuban dissidents is that they have always spoken to people who are already against the regime, they have never spoken to the people who have to convince that that is not what they believe. And that is a purpose that I had with the film,” says Giroud.

The documentary addresses and reveals an event from the past, but it is valid, since it also speaks of the present, of a history that seems cyclical, even though it happened more than 50 years ago. This is seen in the censorship that is maintained in Cuba or in authoritarian actions that occur in other countries such as Nicaragua or Venezuela, which cannot be spoken of as “references of progressivism,” says the director.

“Cuba has always justified the blockade as something that condemns them. But that has nothing to do with you seeing the enemy in a poem. When you fear a poet it means that things are very screwed up and in that sense the Cuban Revolution has been screwed up since 1961. Nothing in this world has had better marketing than the Cuban Revolution. There are people who know what is happening on the island and do not want to take off the blindfold. One of the great achievements of our film is that that left that has remained silent and looked the other way in recent years, convinced that there are examples of dignity and justice, knows that this is not in Cuba,” he concludes.

The film is available at the UNAM Film Library and the National Cinema Library of Mexico City.

