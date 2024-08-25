Model Alena Shishkova Shishkova spoke about the detained founder of Telegram Durov

Model, Miss Russia 2012 Alena Shishkova, who is on friendly terms with the founder of the social network Telegram Pavel Durov, who was detained in France, commented on his detention. Shishkova’s words on Sunday, August 25, in her Telegram-channel reports “Fifth Channel”.

According to the Russian woman, she learned about the arrest from the news. Shishkova called Durov a workaholic and a very responsible and closed person. Miss Russia 2012 said that the founder of Telegram almost never parted with his laptop and was with it even in a restaurant.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24. He was detained by French special services at Paris’s Le Bourget airport upon arrival from Azerbaijan. According to the French judiciary, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, criminal offenses against children, and fraud. In addition, he refused to cooperate with the police in these cases.

The Russian State Duma stated that the United States was involved in Durov’s arrest.