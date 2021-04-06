Pavel Durov, the founder of the social network VKontakte and the Telegram messenger, became 112th in the list of world billionaires according to Forbes magazine. His fortune publication experts appreciated at $ 17.2 billion.

At the same time, the Russian turned out to be the richest resident of Dubai. Following behind him, a native of India, the owner of LuLu Group International, Yusuff Ali, has a fortune of 4.8 billion dollars.

Also, Durov for the first time entered the top ten richest people in Russia, immediately falling into ninth place. A year earlier, the publication estimated his fortune at $ 3.4 billion.

The Russian part of the list is headed by Alexey Mordashov, who, taking into account the assets transferred to his sons, has $ 29.1 billion. Next comes the main beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin ($ 27 billion), and the third is NLMK owner Vladimir Lisin ($ 26.2 billion).

In the world ranking, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos is in first place with a result of $ 177 billion. Behind him is Elon Musk, whose fortune has grown to 151 billion.

Russia is the fifth largest country in terms of the number of billionaires. However, over the year in which the coronavirus pandemic and crisis fell, there were much more of them – 117 versus 98 people. Earlier, the founder and largest owner of Tinkoff Bank, Oleg Tinkov, suggested that in the future Durov would become one of the three richest Russians.