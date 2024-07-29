Durov learned he has over 100 biological children after donating sperm

Telegram creator Pavel Durov found out that he was the father of more than 100 biological children. He said this wrote in your channel.

“I was just told that I have over 100 biological children. How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone?” the entrepreneur wondered.

He explained that 15 years ago, at the request of a friend, he became a sperm donor so that a married couple could have a child. According to Durov, the head of the clinic told him that high-quality donor material was in short supply and urged him to donate more so that he could anonymously help more couples.

“It sounded crazy enough to make me sign up to donate sperm. My past donor work has helped over 100 couples in 12 countries have children,” the businessman wrote.

He also said he plans to open the code of his DNA so that his biological children can more easily find each other. Durov also intends to popularize the concept of donation and motivate more healthy men to do so so that families trying to have children have more options.

Earlier, a friend of the founder of the Telegram messenger, Irina Bolgar from St. Petersburg, said that she gave birth to two sons and a daughter from him. According to her, her children asked her to make this information public. Durov himself did not comment on the information.