The case of Pavel Durov “can be considered political, if France does not provide serious evidence of his guilt,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitir Peskov said, as reported by Russian media, referring to the arrest in Paris of the founder of Telegram.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman

Russia, Peskov added, “is ready to provide the necessary help and assistance, but the situation here is complicated by the fact that Durov is also a French citizen.”.





Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron had declared that Durov’s arrest “is not a political decision”.