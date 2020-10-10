The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, on his birthday, shared with subscribers the rules that should be followed to preserve youth. He published a seven-point post in his Telegram-channel.

According to Durov, the main secrets of youthfulness are to reduce the consumption of alcohol and other addictive substances, as well as healthy sleep during the work week, exercise and moderate food intake. The founder of Telegram himself eats once or twice a day and believes that three or more meals are a bad habit. Refuse, according to him, should also be from meat, replacing it with seafood.

He also noted that it helps to look younger by minimizing stress and living alone, which he understands as abandoning unhealthy social norms and independent personal life.

Earlier, Pavel Durov named his favorite anime, saying that he has been watching Japanese animation since childhood. He still remembers Kenshiro – the character of the popular Japanese manga “Fist of the North Star”, anime series “Code Geass” and “Death Note”.