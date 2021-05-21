The creator of the VKontakte social network and the Telegram messenger, dollar billionaire Pavel Durov, deleted his Facebook page. I drew attention to this Telegram-channel RTVI.

It is noted that Durov did not comment on his decision to leave Facebook. It is also unknown when exactly the entrepreneur deleted the account.

“This content is currently unavailable. Perhaps the owner has deleted the content or restricted access to it, “reads the message that appears when you try to enter the page Durov on Facebook.

In early May, Durov posted a photo for the first time in three years on Instagram, a social network owned by Facebook. The picture shows an entrepreneur sitting in a lotus position with a naked torso, was captured on the roof of a building in Dubai. He also left the caption under the photo “The outside world is a reflection of the inside.” In the comments to the post, Durov’s subscribers reacted to the picture and comment with memes and jokes.

In June 2020, Durov criticized Facebook and Instagram. According to the billionaire, companies have been making money from advertising fraudulent schemes launched on his behalf for more than a year. At the same time, such posts containing fake quotes from Durov and not having anything to do with him were moderated and received official status.